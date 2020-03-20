BOSTON (WHDH) - Massachusetts State Police are warning the public about the possibility of scammers amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Circulating posts on Facebook, which state police say come from an unknown source, claim that people dressed in hazmat suits are going house to house in a white van saying that they need to check every home for the coronavirus before taking fake vitals and stealing from residents.

State police say they looked into this and determined that at least one such incident may have occurred in Central Massachusetts.

“Please be advised that anyone claiming they have to check your house for coronavirus is perpetrating as scam,” state police wrote on Facebook.

The public is asked to call 911 if someone comes to their door making these claims.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)