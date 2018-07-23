Massachusetts State Sen. Barbara L’Italien slams Trump on ‘Fox & Friends’

(WHDH) — During a brief and unusual appearance on Fox News’ “Fox & Friends” program Monday morning, State Sen. Barbara L’Italien slammed the Trump administration border policy that resulted in the separation of immigrant children from their parents.

After the hosts introduced the Andover Democrat as Arizona Congressional candidate Ann Kirkpatrick, L’Italian corrected their error while blasting the Trump administration.

“I’m actually here to speak directly to Donald Trump. I feel that what’s happening at the border is wrong. I’m a mother of four, and I believe that separating kids from their parents is illegal and inhumane. I’m actually Barbara L’Italien, I’m a state senator representing a large immigrant community and running for Congress in Massachusetts,” L’Italien said.

Before being cut off by one of the hosts, who once again referred to her as Kirkpatrick, L’Italien said, “I keep thinking about what we’re putting parents through, imagining how terrifying that must be for those families. Imagining how it would feel not knowing if I’d ever see my kids again. We have to stop abducting children and ripping them from their parents’ arms, stop putting kids in cages, and stop making 3-year-olds defend themselves in court.”

L’Italien, who is running to replace U.S. Rep. Nikki Tsongas, was eventually pulled off the air, as one of the hosts said, “Yeah, OK. Who is this? That didn’t go as planned.”

