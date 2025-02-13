MILLBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - A suspended Massachusetts State Police trooper, accused of shoplifting from a number of stores last year, appeared in court Thursday.

Prosecutors said Zachariah Kent was caught on video several times stealing more than $800 worth of items.

Kent was arrested at a Target in Millbury last September. Police said they later identified him as the suspect in at least 23 shoplifting cases.

He was suspended without pay from the Massachusetts State Police, and troopers opened an internal investigation.

Kent, who graduated from the State Police Academy in October 2022, was arraigned Thursday on his charges.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)