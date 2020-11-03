Massachusetts state trooper fired after allegedly using racial slurs during off-duty confrontation in Revere

REVERE, MASS. (WHDH) - A Massachusetts state trooper was terminated Tuesday for “unacceptable conduct during an off-duty confrontation” with another motorist last weekend in Revere, officials confirmed.

The former trooper, whose name was not released, was terminated after State Police Col. Christopher Mason became aware of the incident, during which the trooper allegedly used racial slurs on Revere Beach Boulevard

A state police spokesman said the department is referring information about the incident to the state Office of the Attorney General for review for any potential civil or criminal action.

The male trooper was a member of the last Recruit Training Troop, which graduated in May, and was assigned to the Danvers Barracks. He was employed within the one-year probationary period.

“I am disgusted and disappointed by the conduct that occurred, which is the antithesis of the standards of conduct and personal behavior we expect and demand of our members,” Mason said in a statement. “The action taken today underscores the position I have affirmed since I became Colonel, specifically, that we will have no tolerance for such conduct and will move to resolve such matters as quickly as possible. This subject is not fit to wear the badge or call themselves a member of the Department.”

He added, “I have directed that a complete investigation into the circumstances of the member’s actions are undertaken by the MSP Office of Professional Integrity and Accountability. I have conferred with the Attorney General’s Office and briefed them on the information that is currently available and asked that the case be reviewed for potential criminal conduct or civil rights violations.”

No additional information was immediately available.

