BEDFORD, N.H. (WHDH) - A Massachusetts state trooper pulled over on the side of a major highway in New Hampshire to help his wife deliver their baby boy last month.

Trooper George D’Amelio, assigned to the Brookfield Barracks, received a call while on duty on April 17 around 9 p.m. that his pregnant wife believed she was going into labor.

He immediately returned home to find his wife in active labor.

They quickly loaded into their personal vehicle to head to a hospital in New Hampshire but D’Amelio had to pull over on the highway in Bedford when their son decided it was time to make his appearance in the world.

D’Amelio delivered their newborn son with the assistance of New Hampshire state troopers Mark Dore and Brad Pierson and members of the Bedford Fire Department.

Baby Jackson “Jack” D’Amelio is said to be doing great.

“What a little Trooper,” Massachusetts State Police exclaimed on Facebook.

