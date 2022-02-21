BOSTON (AP) — The Massachusetts Statehouse is throwing open its doors to the public for the first time in nearly two years this week.

The building has been largely closed to all but lawmakers, Statehouse staffers and reporters since the start of the pandemic in Massachusetts in March, 2020.

The public will again be able to enter the building starting Tuesday.

Masks will be required, as well as proof of COVID-19 vaccination or a negative test from no more than one day before seeking entry.

The building has been closed to the public for more than 700 days, far longer than nearly any other state capitol during the pandemic.

The plan to welcome back the public comes as a COVID-19 surge driven by the highly contagious omicron variant subsides.

Lawmakers had come under criticism for keeping the building closed to the public for so long.

In December, the Massachusetts House began requiring Statehouse employees to show that they have been vaccinated; received a qualifying disability or medical condition; or received an accommodation due to a sincerely held religious belief to enter the building.

(Copyright (c) 2022 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)