MALDEN, Mass. (AP) — A Massachusetts charter school where an eighth grade student was written up for a uniform infraction for wearing a hijab says it understands it’s “handling of the situation came across as insensitive.” A family member of the Mystic Valley Regional Charter School student posted on social media a picture of the “School Uniform Compliance Form” the student received from a teacher for wearing the hijab on Thursday. In the description of the infraction, the headscarf worn by Muslim women was misspelled as “jihab.” The school says the situation was mishandled and that it intends to use the incident as a “learning opportunity to improve our policies and procedures.”

