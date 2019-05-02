Massachusetts sues over explosion, fire of toxin-filled shed

BOSTON (AP) — The Massachusetts attorney general has sued a property owner and a contractor hired to demolish a shed on his property for costs associated with a fire and explosion that authorities say released a toxic soup into the environment.

The attorney general’s office said Thursday the fire in the fall of 2016 during the demolition of Edgar Muntz’s shed in Shrewsbury polluted the air and ground with dynamite, hydrofluoric acid, mercury, sodium cyanide, arsenic, chloroform, toluene, and chromium.

Authorities say for months the soil repeatedly broke into spontaneous chemical fires.

The attorney general is seeking civil penalties, damages and an injunction requiring the defendants to conduct further cleanup.

A listed number for Muntz was no longer in service. The phone at P&M Asphalt Services Inc. of Sutton repeatedly rang busy.

