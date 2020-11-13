Massachusetts surpasses 10,000 coronavirus-related deaths as cases surge

BOSTON (WHDH) - Health officials announced Thursday that more than 10,000 people in Massachusetts have died from COVID-19 since the pandemic began as the state continues to grapple with a surge of COVID-19 cases.

Gov. Charlie Baker stressed Thursday that residents need to be taking extra precautions and following state guidelines in order to curb the spread.

“For us to really win this fight, people have got to recognize and understand that spending a lot of time outside their core circle, you’re at risk, and your opportunity, if you’re infected to spread the virus, is so much higher,” he said.

Thirty communities in the state are now considered high risk for the virus, doubling from last week.

In hard-hit Worcester, UMass Memorial Medical Center is at capacity.

Overflow patients are being sent to community hospitals and some elective surgeries are being postponed.

Baker announced earlier in the week that he is preparing to reopen field hospitals.

“I think if we had it open today, we’d be using it. So yes, I think we’re going to need one here in Worcester,” Dr. Eric Dickson, CEO of Mass Memorial Healthcare, said. “The governor will tell us when based on all the information across the state.”

Worcester Mayor Joseph Petty is reminding people who live in the city to get tested, wear masks and social distance as cases appear to be getting worse.

“The numbers are definitely not going in the right direction,” he said. “The numbers have doubled here in the city of Worcester in the last week.”

Health officials say the next two months will be critical with people considering celebrating the holidays, adding that it is best to stay within a small family bubble to minimize risks.

