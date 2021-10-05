BOSTON (AP) — Massachusetts tax collections totaled $3.99 billion in September.

That’s $848 million or 27% more than the actual tax collections in September 2020 — and $501 million or 14.3% more than predictions for the month.

Year-to-date collections for the 2022 fiscal year totaled approximately $8.75 billion, which is $1.5 billion or 20.7% more than collections in the same period during the 2021 fiscal year, and $525 million or 6.4% more than year-to-date predictions.

“September collections increased in all major tax types relative to September 2020 collections, including withholding, non-withholding, sales and use tax, corporate and business tax,” Revenue Commissioner Geoffrey Snyder said in a press release Tuesday.

“The increase in withholding is likely related to improvements in labor market conditions while the increase in non-withholding tax collections is due to an increase in income estimated payments. The sales and use tax increase reflects continued strength in retail sales and the easing of COVID-19 restrictions,” he added.

In general, September is a significant month for revenues because many individuals and corporations are required to make estimated payments. Historically, roughly 10% of annual revenue, on average, has been received during September.

Given the brief period covered in the report, September and year-to-date results should not be used as a predictor for the rest of the fiscal year, Snyder said.

(Copyright (c) 2021 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox