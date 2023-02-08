Taxpayers who file their taxes early may want to hold off this year as the IRS considers taxing state rebates that went out to Massachusetts taxpayers last year.

Eighteen states including Massachusetts handed out money in some sort of rebate last year. Now, the federal government may take some of that money back.

The conservative Massachusetts Fiscal Alliance says that’s not fair.

“This seems like the federal government is going back just to pickpocket us to try to get every last dime they can to squeeze from the taxpayers,” fiscal alliance spokesperson Paul Diego Craney told 7NEWS.

Everyone who paid taxes in Massachusetts got some of it back in 2022 because of a rarely triggered state law that makes the state give money back if it collects too much. Other states including Connecticut, Rhode Island and Maine also handed back money.

Whether the IRS can claim a piece of that check may depend on whether individual states called the payments a refund of taxes or whether payments called some kind of disaster or economic relief.

Jared Walczak, the vice president of state projects at the Tax Foundation, said the IRS looking at the details of rebate programs on a state-by-state basis and deciding whether they’re taxable.

The review, Walczak said, is coming late in the process.

“That is the fundamental problem here,” Walczak said.

Massachusetts said payments were a rebate while state leaders also bragged the payments would help taxpayers hit hard by inflation and other economic impacts.

The IRS has said it is still trying to figure all this out and is recommending taxpayers sit tight.

“For taxpayers and tax preparers with questions, the best course of action is to wait for additional clarification on state payments rather than calling the IRS,” the agency said.

The state Department of Revenue has said they consider the rebates possibly federally taxable if they were used on an individual’s federal tax return as an itemized deduction for state taxes. Officials said taxpayers should still wait for the federal government for the final word.

