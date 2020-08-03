BOSTON (WHDH) - The Massachusetts Teachers Association is holding an emergency hearing Monday to discuss priorities for public colleges and universities to provide safe education amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The virtual meeting where the MTA will present testimony to legislators and invited executives, including Higher Education Commissioner Carlos Santiago and UMass President Marty Meehan, is slated to begin at 5 p.m.

The public can register to join the meeting and can also submit written or video testimony.

The MTA has previously called for remote learning in the fall until building safety can be ensured.

