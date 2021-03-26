BOSTON (WHDH) - The Commonwealth of Massachusetts has teamed up with the Federal Emergency Management Agency to expand access to COVID-19 vaccines in Boston.

The partnership will bring 6,000 federal doses daily to the Hynes Convention Center vaccination site, for a total of 7,000 doses per day when combined with the state’s current allocation, the Baker-Polito Administration announced Friday.

A portion of the federal doses will be designated for mobile units in Chelsea, Revere, and Boston, the administration added.

This Community Vaccination Center program will be open to the public, with additional services available for the most disproportionately impacted communities in Suffolk County, starting Wednesday.

FEMA and its federal partners will provide support through staffing, operations, logistics, and vaccine allocations over eight weeks.

“Massachusetts is a national leader for vaccines and this additional support from the federal government will help to increase access and availability to some of our most disproportionately impacted communities,” Gov. Charlie Baker. “We are grateful for the support from the Biden-Harris Administration for selecting Massachusetts to host one of these sites and for the support of our congressional delegation in applying for this program.”

The site will have interpreters available daily for individuals speaking Spanish, Mandarin, and Haitian/Creole. It also has the capability to use telephonic translation with access to 240 different languages.

People interested in booking an appointment at the Hynes Convention Center are encouraged to pre-register at vaccinesignup.mass.gov.

