MARION, MASS. (WHDH) - A Massachusetts teenager is aiming to set nautical history this summer.

Cal Currier, 16, of Duxbury is hoping to become the youngest person to sail the Atlantic West to East as he traverses the ocean in his 30-foot vessel.

Although Currier only started sailing in January, he believes he is well-equipped to conquer the world’s second largest ocean.

“The reason why I wanted to do this was because I felt like my life had gotten into kind of a rut,” said Cal. “I also know from reading a whole bunch of books and talking to a lot of grown-ups, that being 16 is kind of the most exciting part of your life.”

The teen comes from a family of sailors: both his father and grandfather have journeyed across the trans-Atlantic region.

“Cal is fearless, and he’s tough, and he’s relentless,” his father James Currier said. “He came to me and said, ‘Dad, can we think about this?’ And we started the project, he became, just so precise in ways he wasn’t before. I think it’s lit him up.”

Cal’s mother, Katrina Currier, just hopes he makes it home safe.

“I absolutely think about him about every second of every day,” she said. “And I would say that with each day of the journey, I’ve been sleeping better and better at night because I have become more and more confident in how capable he is out there.”

Cal is expected to land in the Azores Archipelago on Friday. He’ll stay there for two days before continuing his journey.

