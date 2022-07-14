MARION, MASS. (WHDH) - A Massachusetts teenager is aiming to set nautical history this summer.

Cal Currier, 16, of Duxbury is hoping to become the youngest person to sail the Atlantic West to East as he traverses the ocean in his 30-foot vessel.

Although Currier only started sailing in January, he believes he is well-equipped to conquer the world’s second largest ocean.

“The reason why I wanted to do this was, is because I felt like my life had gotten into kind of a rutt,” said Cal. “I also know from reading a whole lotta books and talking to a lot of grown-ups, that being 16 is kind of the most exciting part of your life.

Cal’s mother, Katrina Currier, hopes he just makes it home safe.

“I absolutely think of him about every second of every day,” said Katrina. “And I would say that with each day of the journey, I’ve been sleeping better and better at night because I’ve become more and more confident in how capable he is out there.”

Cal is expected to land in the Azores Archipelago on Friday.

