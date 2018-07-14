Massachusetts the only state with a lingering budget impasse

BOSTON (AP) — Massachusetts is the only state that has yet to put in place a permanent annual budget for the new fiscal year that began July 1.

A House-Senate conference committee has been unable to resolve all differences between their respective versions of the roughly $41 billion spending plan.

The reasons for the failure to strike a final accord and send a budget to Republican Gov. Charlie Baker’s desk aren’t entirely clear.

A stopgap budget is in place so there’s no government shutdown and little or no immediate impact on Massachusetts residents.

But for the moment the impasse is weighing on lawmakers who also are trying to complete work on dozens of other bills still pending as the two-year session winds to a close on Beacon Hill.

(Copyright (c) 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)