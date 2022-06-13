BOSTON (WHDH) - Gov. Charlie Baker is distributing more free COVID-19 rapid tests for Massachusetts residents in 264 municipalities.

“This initiative builds upon the Commonwealth’s nation-leading efforts to make testing accessible for residents throughout the pandemic,” Baker said. “Along with vaccines and treatments, testing remains an important tool to manage COVID, which is why we will continue to ensure testing resources remain widely available.”

This initiative builds upon the nearly 30 million rapid tests already made available for Bay Staters through cities and towns as well as educational, health, human services, food banks, shelters, correctional, senior and low-income housing and other community-based organizations.

Over 84% of Massachusetts eligible residents are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and over half of adults have received booster shots. State officials reported a seven-day average of over 1,300 COVID-19 cases per day last week.

