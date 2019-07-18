Massachusetts to face dangerous, possibly record-setting temperatures this weekend

BOSTON (WHDH) - The National Weather Service has issued an excessive heat watch for almost all of Massachusetts due to temperature index values that are expected to climb well over 100 degrees this weekend.

Dangerous heat and humidity building in the Great Plains will move into the region and take hold of the Bay State on Saturday, resulting in possibly record-setting temperatures.

The watch is in effect for parts of Middlesex, Essex, Franklin, Hampden, Hampshire, Norfolk, Plymouth, Bristol, Worcester, Plymouth, and Suffolk counties from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Saturday. The watch does not include the Cape and the Islands

The “feels like” temperature on Saturday is expected to hit 107 degrees in some areas because of temperatures in the mid to upper 90s and dewpoints in the low to mid-70s, according to forecasters.

Big time heat on the way for the weekend. Many records will be broken. An excessive heat watch in effect for Saturday. pic.twitter.com/bbTtjNCGCM — Josh Wurster (@joshwurster_) July 18, 2019

“We could tie or even break long-standing records with the heat,” 7Weather meteorologist Jackie Layer wrote in her latest weather blog.

Boston has only reached 100 degrees 25 times since temperature record-keeping first started nearly 150 years ago.

“If we do reach triple digits in Boston this weekend, that will be the first time since 2011,” Layer wrote. “It’s not common for Boston to hit 100+, we’ve only reached 100 25 times since record-keeping began in 1872.”

Highs between 95 and 100 degrees are expected across the state.

Officials are warning that excessive heat and humidity may cause illnesses and stress during outdoor exertion or extended exposure.

Residents are being urged to drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sunshine, and check up on relatives and neighbors.

Dangerous heat and humidity building from the Plains to the East Coast. Heat is the leading cause of weather-related deaths in most years. Protect yourself during extreme heat and stay #WeatherReady. https://t.co/asAP108BNk #HeatSafety pic.twitter.com/7kwyyidigp — National Weather Service (@NWS) July 18, 2019

Sunday will bring mostly sunny skies with highs in the mid-90s.

The heat and humidity will linger into Monday.

Tuesday will bring relief with highs in the low 80s and low humidity.

