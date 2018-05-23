BOSTON (AP) — Massachusetts is set to take another step on the path to its first offshore wind farm.

Wednesday is the deadline to announce which of three proposed wind projects — Vineyard Wind, Bay State Wind and Deepwater Wind — can move forward.

In 2016, Republican Gov. Charlie Baker signed a bipartisan energy bill that authorized the largest procurement of renewable energy generation in Massachusetts’ history, including approximately 1,600 megawatts of offshore wind energy.

The three projects hope to produce some or all of the initial 800 megawatts.

The Massachusetts Clean Energy Center, a state economic development agency, said the creation of 1,600 megawatts of offshore wind power should create over 3,000 “job years” over the next ten years.

A job year is defined as one person working full-time for one year.

