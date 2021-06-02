BOSTON (AP) — Getting a coronavirus shot in Massachusetts could save residents a few dollars off their grocery bills, Gov. Charlie Baker announced Wednesday.

Starting Thursday, shoppers who get their vaccine at clinics set up outside one of a select few Market Basket supermarkets in the state will get a $25 store gift card, the Republican governor said at a news conference in Chelsea.

“We know these are convenient community locations. They’re very heavily traveled, as anybody who’s ever been to one knows,” Baker said. “We encourage all residents to come down and get their vaccine while they’re doing their shopping.”

The mobile vaccine clinics will be set up at Market Basket stores in Chelsea, Fall River, Lawrence, Lynn and Revere, some of the communities that suffered most during the pandemic. No appointments are necessary.

Shots will be available Thursday, Friday and Saturday and again on June 10 to 12.

Massachusetts has fully vaccinated almost 3.7 million people, but Baker said there is “still a lot more work to do” to overcome hesitancy and to get vaccines to hard to reach populations.

“Get vaccinated to protect yourself. Get vaccinated to protect your friends. Get vaccinated to protect your family. Get vaccinated to protect your neighbors and your communities,” the governor said.

COLLEGE VACCINE CLINIC

The Massachusetts College of Liberal Arts will host a COVID-19 vaccination clinic at the Church Street Center in North Adams next Tuesday, the school announced.

The site will offer a first dose of the Pfizer vaccine, which has been approved for emergency use in those ages 12 and older. The clinic is free and open to the public, The Berkshire Eagle reported.

Minors need to be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian.

Second dose appointments will be scheduled at the June 8 clinic.

