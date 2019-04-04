Massachusetts to offset loss of federal health clinic funds

BOSTON (AP) — Massachusetts has become the first state to approve money to offset the potential loss of federal funding to women’s reproductive health organizations since the Trump administration adopted a new rule meant to ban federally funded family planning clinics from making abortion referrals.

Massachusetts follows Maryland, which in 2017 passed a similar law meant to protect funding for Planned Parenthood.

The Massachusetts law sets aside $8 million in state dollars to close any gaps in federal Title X funding for health clinics that could lose funding by the proposed change — adopted by the administration in February and derided as a “gag rule” by critics.

Republican Gov. Charlie Baker becomes the first governor to sign such legislation. The Maryland bill became law in 2017 without Republican Gov. Larry Hogan’s signature.

