Massachusetts to resume getting shipments of J&J vaccine

BOSTON (AP) — Massachusetts is getting about 4,000 doses of the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine this week, and several pharmacy chains are expected to resume administering the shot this week after the federal government lifted its temporary pause on it, officials said Monday.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Food and Drug Administration had recommended the pause due to concerns about blood clots in a tiny percentage of people who received the shot. The pause was lifted Friday.

In Massachusetts, shipments of Johnson & Johnson vaccine have been sporadic and allocation numbers have varied from week to week, Kate Reilly, a spokeswoman for the state COVID-19 Response Command Center, told The Boston Globe.

Both CVS and Walgreens will use the J&J vaccine again starting this week.

The state currently has 6,000 doses of Johnson & Johnson vaccine in reserve, Reilly said.

About 2.3 million people in the state have been fully vaccinated, according to state Department of Public Health data Sunday. A little more than 204,000 of those people have received the J&J vaccine.

Providers that were previously allocated Johnson & Johnson vaccine doses by the state or through the federal government may use their current remaining inventory, according to the statement.

