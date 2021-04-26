Mass. expecting 4,000 doses of Johnson & Johnson vaccine this week

BOSTON (WHDH) - Massachusetts is expecting 4,000 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine this week, the state’s COVID-19 Response Command Center confirmed.

This comes after U.S. health officials lifted an 11-day pause on the single-dose shot on Friday.

The government had uncovered 15 vaccine recipients who developed a highly unusual kind of blood clot out of nearly 8 million people given the J&J shot. Three of those recipients died.

Scientific advisers decided the vaccine benefits outweighed the rare risk of blood clots.

Several other states have also resumed the use of the J&J vaccine.

