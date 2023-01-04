BOSTON (WHDH) - Massachusetts is saying goodbye to Gov. Charlie Baker, who will step away Wednesday after eight years on the job.

During his last day in the corner office on Beacon Hill, Gov. Baker will swear in the new state legislature and meet with Gov.-elect Maura Healey for the traditional exchange of symbolic items, a decades-old tradition.

The items that Baker will pass on to Healey include the original pewter key to the door of the governor’s office, a bible left by Gov. Benjamin Butler to his successor in 1844, the governor’s gavel made from the white oak frame of the U.S.S. Constitution, and a copy of the Massachusetts General Statutes from 1860, which includes notes from each governor to their successor and will now include a note from Baker to Healey.

Before the end of the day, Baker will also participate in a symbolic “lone walk” out of the State House with his wife, Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito, and Polito’s husband.

Healey will be sworn in as the next governor of Massachusetts on Thursday.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)