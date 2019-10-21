Massachusetts’ top 10 colleges ranked ahead of application deadline

BOSTON (WHDH) - The personal-finance website WalletHub has released its annual Best College & University Rankings, which included its list of best colleges in the Bay State.

To help college-bound seniors choose the best schools in their states ahead of the Nov. 1 “early-decision” application deadline, WalletHub compared over 1,000 higher-education institutions in the U.S. based on 33 key measures grouped into seven categories, including student selectivity, cost and financing, and career outcomes.

The data set ranges from student-faculty ratio to graduation rate to post-attendance median salary.

WalletHub’s Top 10 Colleges & Universities in Massachusetts:

Massachusetts Institute of Technology

Harvard University

Amherst College

Williams College

Wellesley College

Northeastern University

Bentley University

Tufts University

Boston College

Boston University

Click Here to view the full report.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)