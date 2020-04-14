Massachusetts tourism among most affected in the nation due to coronavirus

BOSTON (WHDH) - Massachusetts is among the states with the most affected tourism industry due to the coronavirus, a new study found.

As the pandemic continues to wreak havoc on non-essential industries, WalletHub compared the 50 states and the District of Columbia across 10 key metrics to determine where tourism was impacted most.

COVID-19 had the fifth-biggest impact on tourism in the Bay State, with the fifth-highest travel spending per travel employee and the fourth-highest share of consumer expenditures on travel.

Tourism has been hardest hit in Hawaii, the study showed, followed by Montana, Nevada and Vermont. Florida ranked sixth overall and New Hampshire came in at seventh.

