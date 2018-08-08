WEBSTER, Mass. (AP) — Two more buildings damaged when a tornado tore through a Massachusetts town last weekend have been condemned.

The Telegram & Gazette reports that two buildings in Webster were demolished Saturday soon after the storm hit. Residents of another condemned apartment building returned to retrieve their belongings on Tuesday. The fourth building, a convenience store, is vacant and on the market.

The National Weather Service confirmed an EF-1 tornado hit the town during the storm, leaving one person injured and more than 40 people displaced.

The tornado included winds of up to 110 miles (177 kilometers) per hour.

Representatives of a Worcester agency that helps families in emergency situations are meeting with affected residents Thursday.

