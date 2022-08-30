TISBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - Vineyard Haven, a community within the town of Tisbury, is the best place in the U.S. to work remotely, according to a new study from IT service management company SysAid.

Analyzing data from the latest American Community Survey for 938 micropolitan and metropolitan areas in the U.S. between 2015 and 2020, SysAid revealed that 17.7% of employees aged 16 and over reported working from home in Vineyard Haven.

Other top places in the U.S. for remote work include Faribault-Northfield (MN) and Truckee-Grass Valley (CA).

Researchers discovered that, on average, only 5.35% of jobs in U.S. cities were remote including in the first year of the pandemic. Employers in urban areas still took a significant leap towards remote working, the study said.

Compared to the five-year period before the pandemic, 23.84% more people switched to working from home. This represents five times more than the previous period, when the yearly pace at which people were switching to remote working was of 4.67%.

“It is very surprising that, on average, only one in 20 American city dwellers works remotely,” said a spokesperson for SysAid. “We expected this number to be much higher, considering the importance of social distancing at the beginning of the pandemic.”

SysAid also analyzed which industries in all U.S. urban areas could move partly or largely towards remote work. The research shows that 70.2% could partially be done remotely, while 10.6% of the jobs in sectors like agriculture, mining and construction require mostly an on-site presence. Another 19.2% of industries, such as information, professional, scientific and administration services, could easily accommodate to moving most of their operations off-site.

The worst states for working remotely include Mississippi, Puerto Rico and Louisiana.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)