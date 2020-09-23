CHELMSFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - People looking for somewhere to settle down may want to consider one Massachusetts town, which was just ranked among the best places to live.

Money, a digital destination for personal finance and news, named Chelmsford the 14th best place to live after comparing towns and cities with a population of at least 25,000 across several categories, including employment opportunities, supply and demand for homes, and health and safety.

The website wrote that, “Chelmsford may be the best kept secret of Middlesex County,” citing its beauty, charm and accessibility.

Evans, Georgia was named the best place to live, followed by Parker, Colorado; Meridian, Idaho; Rockwall, Texas; and Columbia, Maryland.

