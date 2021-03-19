PROVINCETOWN, MASS. (WHDH) - Some Massachusetts residents may be itching to travel after the coronavirus pandemic halted several plans but they won’t have to go far to visit one of the friendliest towns in the United States.

Expedia.com named Provincetown the 10th friendliest town in the country after analyzing traveler reviews mentioning words like “friendly, friendliest, amiable” from January 2019 – December 2020.

Two other New England towns made the top 10 list — Kennebunkport, Maine (7) and Ogunquit, Maine (9).

Whitefish, Montana ranked as the friendliest, followed by Sister Bay, Wisconsin; Manitou Springs, Colorado; Easton, Maryland; and Lihue, Hawaii.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)