PROVINCETOWN, MASS. (WHDH) - Provincetown was voted the most bikeable city in the country by PeopleForBikes.

PeopleForBikes, in conjunction with Trek Bicycle, published their findings from a year of research in a guide ranking 1,058 cities and towns for biking in the United States. For 2022 the two organizations have named the top three bikeable cities as Provincetown, Massachusetts; Davis, California; and Fayette, Missouri.

PeopleForBikes’ City Ratings program highlights communities that embrace the bicycle as a tool for mobility, economic growth and recreation, while also highlighting that vast majority of American cities and towns have yet to implement relatively simple changes that make communities more bikeable.

“Our goal is to work with the bike industry, advocacy partners and elected leaders to make America the best place in the world to ride a bike,” said Jenn Dice, president and CEO of PeopleForBikes. “One of our main strategies to achieve this vision is prioritizing the construction of safe, connected bike infrastructure. By evaluating and comparing cities’ bike networks across the U.S., our City Ratings program helps benchmark progress and share lessons for success.”

According to PeopleForBikes, their results are the culmination of extensive research and data collection, including factors such as cities’ speed limits, existing infrastructure and overall safety, as well as community input on what people think about biking in their city. Cities are scored and ranked using a combination of PeopleForBikes’ Bicycle Network Analysis and Community Survey, resulting in an overall score of 1-100.

