BOSTON (AP) — State Treasurer Deborah Goldberg announced Wednesday that she will seek a third term in office.

The Brookline Democrat made the announcement in a campaign video. Potential Democratic and Republican challengers to Goldberg in the fall election have yet to emerge.

“When I first ran, I said that economic stability and economic opportunity were my personal mission, and it is these values that have driven everything we have done,” Goldberg said.

Goldberg, 67, listed a series of goals for a third term if she is reelected.

She said she wants to help get women back into the workforce in part by ensuring access to affordable child care.

Goldberg is also pushing legislation to create what she described as a public-private partnership to have mandatory financial education programs for children in schools.

“Kids need financial understanding to navigate this complex world,” she said.

Her office has also instituted a new program at the state pension fund to invest with more women and people of color, Goldberg said, adding that the program has maintained “excellent returns.”

Goldberg, along with Democratic Secretary of the Commonwealth William Galvin, are the only two statewide elected officials seeking reelection this year.

Republican Gov. Charlie Baker, Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito and Democratic state Auditor Suzanne Bump have all announced that they won’t be on the ballot.

Democratic Attorney General Maura Healey also isn’t running for reelection but instead with seek the governor’s office.

(Copyright (c) 2022 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)