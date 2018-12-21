BOSTON (WHDH) - The National Weather Service has issued a flood watch for all of southern New England that lasts until Friday night.

The watch comes as meteorologists are predicting heavy rains as a possibly historic warm front moves into the region.

Flood watch up pic.twitter.com/1ojlOsidEN — Chris Lambert (@clamberton7) December 21, 2018

Rain and pockets of heavy downpours moved into Massachusetts just after midnight and will persist through the morning commute.

The wet weather will lighten up a bit after 12 p.m. before ramping back up during the evening commute, according to 7Weather meteorologist Jackie Layer.

Height of this storm wind/rain is this afternoon/early evening. Localized downpours for the evening commute. Temps spike to near 60. pic.twitter.com/QMVSmRL9x5 — Chris Lambert (@clamberton7) December 21, 2018

Up to three inches of rain is expected across southern New England by early Saturday morning.

The National Weather Service has also issued a high wind warning along the Massachusetts coastline, as well as the Cape and the Islands until Friday evening when damaging winds of up to 60 mph are possible.

High wind warning/wind advisory up too pic.twitter.com/3gOTecuO0H — Chris Lambert (@clamberton7) December 21, 2018

Peak gusts for Cape/Islands is this evening… best shot of gusts around 60mph. pic.twitter.com/ZSPpW4uhOc — Chris Lambert (@clamberton7) December 21, 2018

High temperatures could reach 60 degrees on Friday.

