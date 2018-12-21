BOSTON (WHDH) - The National Weather Service has issued a flood watch for all of southern New England that lasts until Friday night.
The watch comes as meteorologists are predicting heavy rains as a possibly historic warm front moves into the region.
Rain and pockets of heavy downpours moved into Massachusetts just after midnight and will persist through the morning commute.
The wet weather will lighten up a bit after 12 p.m. before ramping back up during the evening commute, according to 7Weather meteorologist Jackie Layer.
Up to three inches of rain is expected across southern New England by early Saturday morning.
The National Weather Service has also issued a high wind warning along the Massachusetts coastline, as well as the Cape and the Islands until Friday evening when damaging winds of up to 60 mph are possible.
High temperatures could reach 60 degrees on Friday.
