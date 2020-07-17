Massachusetts unemployment rate climbs

BOSTON (AP) — The Massachusetts unemployment rate rose to 17.4% in June even though the state added almost 84,000 jobs as it emerged from the coronavirus economic shutdown, state labor officials announced Friday.

The June job gains follow the addition of about 55,000 jobs in May, which had a revised unemployment rate of 16.6%, the Executive Office of Labor and Workforce Development said.

The unemployment rate is based on a monthly sample of households, while the job estimates are derived from a monthly sample survey of employers, which is why the statistics may appear to be going in opposite directions, the agency said.

The June unemployment rate was 6.3 percentage points above the national rate of 11.1% reported by the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Many of the June job gains came in the industries hardest hit by the coronavirus economic shutdown, including leisure and hospitality, which added 29,500 jobs; trade, transportation and utilities, which added 27,900 jobs; and construction, which gained 19,700 jobs.

The steepest job losses in June were in the government sector.

The June estimates show more than 3 million Massachusetts residents employed and slightly more than 638,000 unemployed, according to the agency.

