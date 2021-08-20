BOSTON (AP) — The state’s unemployment rate remained unchanged at 4.9% in July, the Massachusetts Executive Office of Labor and Workforce Development announced Friday.

The Bureau of Labor Statistics’ preliminary job estimates indicate Massachusetts gained 43,400 jobs in July. That follows last month’s gain of 11,200 jobs.

From July 2020 to July 2021, Massachusetts gained an estimated 254,200 jobs.

The leisure and hospitality sector saw the largest gain of 83,600 jobs over the year, followed by professional and business services, with 44,400 jobs added.

The July unemployment rate was 0.5 percentage point below the national rate of 5.4% reported by the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

