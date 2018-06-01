WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - WORCESTER, Mass. (AP) — A college in Worcester says it’s getting one of the biggest donations in its history.

Worcester Polytechnic Institute announced Friday that an anonymous donor pledged $12 million to the school in central Massachusetts.

Officials say the donor is an alumni and a “successful professional” with no other beneficiaries.

The pledge will support the school’s endowment and is unrestricted, meaning university leaders will have flexibility to steer it where the money is needed most.

President Laurie Leshin says she’s deeply grateful and that the gift will be transformative for the school.

In a statement, the donor says the school has a special place in his heart and was the best option for his contribution.

Worcester Polytechnic is a private school of about 6,600 students with an endowment of nearly $500 million.

