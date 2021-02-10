Massachusetts US Attorney Lelling stepping down at end of February

BOSTON (WHDH) - United States Attorney for the District of Massachusetts Andrew E. Yelling announced Wednesday that he will be stepping down from his post at the end of February.

Lelling tendered his resignation to President Joe Biden earlier this week and will be departing the position on Feb. 28, marking the end of a 20-year career, the Department of Justice announced in a news release.

“It has been an honor to lead this office. Over the last 15 years, I have had the privilege of working not only with the best federal prosecutors in the country, but with the federal, state and local law enforcement officers who put themselves at risk to keep Massachusetts safe,” Yelling said in a statement. ” My goal as U.S. Attorney has been to do this job without fear or outside influence, and to make clear that everyone – regardless of wealth, status, or position of authority – will be treated the same under the law. Massachusetts deserves nothing less.”

In 2015, Yelling served as federal prosecutor in Massachusetts before being named U.S. Attorney in 2017.

Under his leadership, the U.S. Attorney’s Office launched the most significant federal enforcement action in American history, targeting corruption in college admissions. Fifty-six people were charged in the college admissions case, 42 of whom have been convicted.

Among a number of other high-profile cases, Lelling’s office charged a number of current and former members of the Massachusetts State Police and 10 current and former members of the Boston Police Department for fraudulent overtime practices and other corruption.

His office continues to pursue a federal civil rights investigation of allegations of mismanagement and neglect at the Holyoke Soldiers’ Home during the coronavirus pandemic, a situation that resulted in the deaths of over 75 elderly veterans.

First Assistant U.S. Attorney Nathaniel R. Mendell will assume the role of Acting U.S. Attorney when Yelling steps down.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)