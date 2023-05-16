BOSTON (AP) — Massachusetts U.S. Attorney Rachael Rollins will resign after a monthslong ethics investigation by the Justice Department’s inspector general into her appearance at a political fundraiser and other potential issues, her attorney said Tuesday.

The Justice Department’s watchdog has yet to release its report detailing the findings of its investigation, but an attorney for Rollins told The Associated Press that she will be submitting a letter of resignation to President Joe Biden by close of business Friday.

“She is optimistic that the important work she started will continue but understands that her presence has become a distraction,” her attorney said in a statement. “The work of the office and the Department of Justice is far too important to be overshadowed by anything else.”

Rollins, who was represented in the investigation by former Justice Department Inspector General Michael Bromwich, was sworn in as Massachusetts’ top federal law enforcement officer in January 2022 after serving as the district attorney for Boston and surrounding communities.

Rollins was praised by progressives for her approach to law enforcement before she was elevated to the high-profile U.S. attorney job amid stiff Republican opposition. Vice President Kamala Harris twice had to cast a tie-breaking vote for her nomination to move forward.

The Associated Press was the first to report in November that the inspector general’s office had opened an investigation into Rollins over her appearance last year at a Democratic National Committee fundraiser featuring first lady Jill Biden.

People familiar with the investigation told the AP at the time that the probe had expanded into other areas, including Rollins’ use of her personal cellphone to conduct Justice Department business and a trip she took to California that was paid for by an outside group.

