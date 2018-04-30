PEMBROKE, MA (WHDH) - K9 Jax of the Pembroke Police Department is sporting a new vest thanks to a generous donation from Massachusetts Vest-A-Dog.

The non-profit organization donated a K9 storm ballistic vest and K9 first aid kit for Jax to use while on duty.

Massachusetts Vest-A-Dog’s mission is to support police dogs by providing them with bullet-resistant vests, along with other essential equipment and training.

The vests range from $1,200 to $2,500.

