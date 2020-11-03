Massachusetts voters approve updated ‘right to repair’ ballot question

A voter casts their ballot on Election Day in Atlanta on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

BOSTON (AP) — Massachusetts voters have approved a ballot question designed to expand the state’s “Right to Repair” law.

The measure gives car owners and auto shops greater access to data related to vehicle maintenance and repair. Starting with model year 2022, the measure requires manufacturers of motor vehicles sold in Massachusetts to equip any vehicles that use telematic systems to collect and wirelessly transmit mechanical data to a remote server with a standardized open access data platform.

Supporters said the measure guarantees car owners access to the repair information needed to bring their cars to independent shops. Automakers said private data could be made public.

