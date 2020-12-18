Massachusetts will receive fewer doses of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine

Massachusetts has been informed that it will receive fewer doses of the Pfizer vaccine for COVID-19 than was originally anticipated, similar to the reductions that other states have been notified of.

“The Command Center has been notified by the federal government, in addition to many other states, that its next shipments of the first doses of Pfizer vaccines has been reduced from 60,000 to about 42,900 doses,” Kate Reilly, spokesperson for the state’s COVID-19 Command Center, said Friday morning.

“The Command Center is in communication with the CDC to learn more about when additional shipments are arriving.” Four Massachusetts hospitals received a total of 5,850 first doses of the vaccine Monday and 17 more hospitals were expected to receive another 53,625 doses of the Pfizer-developed vaccine Tuesday.

By the end of the year, Massachusetts had been expecting roughly 180,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine.

Next week, the Baker administration is planning to launch a COVID-19 vaccine dashboard that will broadly show when and where people are being vaccinated.

