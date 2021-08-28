LAWRENCE, Mass. (AP) — One of the U.S. service members killed in a suicide bombing at the airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, was a Marine from Massachusetts, officials said Saturday.

The family of Sgt. Johanny Rosario was notified Friday evening, Jaime Melendez said. Melendez is the director of veterans services in Lawrence, where Rosario attended high school.

Rosario participated in the junior ROTC program during her time at high school, according to Melendez.

A memorial was planned Saturday afternoon in Boston.

“It’s a sad say for the city of Lawrence, having one of our own, a daughter of Lawrence perish in that way, to such violence,” Melendez said. “I choose to remember the good, and what she stood for. She was a true American who, during the time of war, raised her hand, took an oath, and put on a uniform.”

Melendez said he will make sure the community recognizes the sacrifice Rosario and her family has made.

The suicide bombing at the airport where people were being evacuated amid the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan killed 169 Afghans and 13 U.S. service members, including 11 Marines, a Navy corpsman and a U.S. Army soldier.

Lawrence Mayor Kendrys Vasquez said he has been in contact with the family.

“We are heartbroken by the death of the servicemen and women due to the bombing in Kabul this week,” he said. “I and the city of Lawrence are particularly saddened that one of those brave souls was a daughter of our city.”

The family wishes for privacy “and that their loved one be recognized as the hero that she was,” the mayor said.

Melendez said people have strong feelings about the U.S. involvement that’s coming to an end after two decades in Afghanistan.

“There are people on both sides of the fence. I get it,” he said. “This is about one of our own, a daughter of Lawrence. For us it is definitely about her service and her family’s sacrifice. That’s what will be focusing on.”

Lawrence is about 30 miles (50 kilometers) north of Boston, not far from the New Hampshire state line.

