Massachusetts woman charged with murder in babies’ deaths faces June trial

WORCESTER, Mass. (AP) — A Massachusetts woman facing murder charges after the bodies of three infants she had given birth to were found in her squalid home in 2014 has been scheduled to go on trial in June.

A judge on Wednesday scheduled Erika Murray’s trial to start June 4 in Worcester Superior Court.

The 35-year-old Murray is facing murder charges in just two of the deaths. She has pleaded not guilty.

The dead babies, as well as four living children, were found in the trash-strewn and insect-infested Blackstone home in September 2014.

A “horrified” neighbor called authorities after a 10-year-old boy who lived there asked for helping in getting a baby to stop crying.

The house has since been torn down.

Murray’s attorney says he will raise his client’s mental health at trial.

(Copyright (c) 2019 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)