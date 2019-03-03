Massachusetts woman killed in Maine snowmobile crash

WAYNE, Maine (AP) — A Massachusetts woman has been killed in a snowmobile crash in Maine.

The Maine Warden Service says 56-year-old Martha Carroll of Brighton, Massachusetts, died when the snowmobile she was operating crashed into trees at a high rate of speed in Wayne on Saturday evening. Officials say the crash happened on the west shore of Wilson Pond. Carroll was wearing a ski-type helmet.

The warden service it appears that inexperience, speed and alcohol are factors in the crash.

Authorities say Carroll’s death is the ninth snowmobile related fatality this season.

