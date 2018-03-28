Massachusetts woman waiting for heart and kidney transplants hopes to meet Rob Gronkowski

BOSTON (WHDH) — A Massachusetts woman in the hospital awaiting heart and kidney transplants posted a video online to share her wish to meet Patriots star Rob Gronkowski.

Lauren Meizo, 27, has a rare form of muscular dystrophy and is being treated at Brigham and Women’s Hospital. She received her first heart transplant in 2013 and is now waiting for her second transplant, along with a kidney.

In a video she posted on YouTube, Meizo said she hopes to meet Gronkowski, especially if he can him bring her the good news of a transplant match. She also added, jokingly, that she would happily meet Gronkowski any time because “I have nothing but time right now.”

