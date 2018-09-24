TREASURE CAY, Bahamas (WHDH) — A South Florida hospital is working to save a Massachusetts woman’s fingers following a shark attack near the Bahamas.

The 32-year-old victim was spearfishing Sunday afternoon near Treasure Cay Beach when a blacktip shark clamped down on her left hand.

She had just speared a hogfish underwater and was swimming back to the surface when the shark attacked, authorities said.

Bahamian firefighters responding to a 911 call around 2 p.m. found the woman’s fingers badly shredded.

Her injuries were so extensive that she had to be airlifted to Memorial Regional Hospital in Fort Lauderdale.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)