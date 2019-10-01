BOSTON (WHDH) - Massachusetts workers will see a little less money in their paychecks starting Tuesday.

The state has begun collecting for its new Paid Family and Medical Leave (PFML) program.

Workers will see payroll deductions of 38 cents for every $100 earned.

Beginning in January of 2021, most workers in Massachusetts will be eligible to get up to 12 weeks of paid family leave and up to 20 weeks of paid medical leave as a part of the program.

