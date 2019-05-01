Massage therapist accused of inappropriately touching customers at Swansea spa

SWANSEA, Mass. (WHDH) — A 59-year-old Onset man is facing criminal charges after police say he inappropriately touched multiple customers while working as a massage therapist at a spa in Swansea.

Frank P. Ferdinand Jr., a self-employed massage therapist, was arrested Tuesday and charged with two counts of indecent assault and battery on a person 14 or older, according to the Swansea Police Department.

Detectives launched an investigation into Ferdinand’s alleged actions after police say they received a report about a therapist who had inappropriately touched a customer during a massage at the Harmony Day Spa at 443 Wilbur Ave. Ferdinand is not an employee of the spa but investigators say he rented space at the facility.

During the course of the investigation, detectives learned of an additional victim who also reported being inappropriately touched by Ferdinand during a massage.

The Rhode Island and Massachusetts Board of Registration of Massage Therapy have been notified of Ferdinand’s arrest.

Ferdinand is slated to be arraigned Wednesday in Fall River District Court.

No additional information was immediately available.

