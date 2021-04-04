MassArt holds virtual auction to fund student scholarships

BOSTON (AP) — The Massachusetts College of Art and Design is holding a virtual auction to help support student scholarships.

The silent auction portion of the fundraising event ends at noon on April 11, while a live auction takes place online on the evening of April 10. The 32nd annual MassArt Auction is the second conducted online due to the pandemic.

Artists who have had their works juried into the auction donate either 50% or 100% of the sale price to support MassArt scholarships.

The two auctions will feature over 300 works from MassArt students, graduates, members of the faculty and others.

Organizers say holding the fundraising event online allows the public college to reach a wider audience than holding auctions in a physical location.

Some of the artists offering works in the silent auction include Charles Arnoldi; June August; Anne Beinecke; Taiko Chandler; Steven Edson; Deborah Freedman; Dean Nimmer; Eilis O’Connell; and Johnny Tang.

The live auction includes works by Derrick Adams; Emily Eveleth; Masako Kamiya; Ellsworth Kelly; Rania Matar; Neetu Singhal; and Sol LeWitt.

The online auction is being held on Bidsquare.com.

MassArt — formally the Massachusetts Normal Art School — was the first publicly supported freestanding visual arts college in the U.S., according to the college’s website.

