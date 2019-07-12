MassDEP: Randolph, Holbrook no longer under town-wide boil water order

RANDOLPH, MASS. (WHDH) - Randolph and Holbrook are no longer under a town-wide boil water order after an issue at the Randolph/Holbrook Joint Water Treatment Plant.

The Randolph/Holbrook Joint Water Board reports that as of Friday, the town of Randolph and the town of Holbrook are no longer under a boil water order per the Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection.

MassDEP issued the order Wednesday after a loss of pressure due to a mechanical fault at the water treatment plant, located at Pond Street in Randolph.

The board said a loss of pressure at a water treatment plant increases the likelihood that bacteria could enter the water system.

MassDEP has since reviewed the corrective actions performed by the town of Randolph, consisting of increasing the available water pressure and available water to the customers of the Randolph water distribution system.

Two days of bacteria monitoring throughout Randolph’s water distribution system demonstrated that the Randolph water system meets the MassDEP minimum drinking water standards, as all samples collected were free of bacteria.

